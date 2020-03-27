UBS Group AG Has $13.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.18% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Professional Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA PPA traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,325. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $67.33.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

