UBS Group AG Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period.

NYSE:VTA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,534. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

