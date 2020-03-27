UBS Group AG Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.44% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 335,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 174,935 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period.

URTH stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.68. 12,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,454. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $102.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.