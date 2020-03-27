UBS Group AG Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Pool worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.40. 32,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Pool Co. has a one year low of $157.06 and a one year high of $238.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

