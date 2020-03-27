UBS Group AG Has $14 Million Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.59% of Prospect Capital worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,152,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 130,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 36,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSEC. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 4,610,490 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $21,992,037.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,431,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,865,955.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 342,112 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,648,979.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,523,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,284,335.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,765,468 shares of company stock worth $55,086,972. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

PSEC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 3,820,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,133. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.