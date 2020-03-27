UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,466 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,698,000 after buying an additional 3,301,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,825,000 after buying an additional 344,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,782,000 after buying an additional 169,703 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 162,422 shares during the period. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REXR traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. 1,072,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

