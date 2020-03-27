UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of MSA Safety worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50. MSA Safety Inc has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $142.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.06.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

In other news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $7,640,110. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

