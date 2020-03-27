UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 90,196 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 206,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 556.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 22,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,233. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

