UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.42% of Cedar Fair worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, VP Milkie Duffield bought 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $202,556.20. Also, COO Tim Fisher bought 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FUN traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $22.66. 1,164,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 121.43%.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

