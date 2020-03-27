UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,177,900 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the February 27th total of 16,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 3,341,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 and sold 765,316 shares worth $6,495,034. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 944.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

