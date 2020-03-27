UBS Group AG Purchases 3,332 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.62% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,650,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $620,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $186,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,725. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.