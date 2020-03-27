UBS Group AG Purchases 468,991 Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEM traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,127. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 61.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

