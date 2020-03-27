UBS Group AG Purchases 50,098 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 672,711 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,069,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 955,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after purchasing an additional 159,302 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE:RHP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.94. 1,139,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

