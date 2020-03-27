UBS Group AG Purchases 54,008 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 7.76% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

DFNL stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. 276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.