UBS Group AG Purchases 62,153 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of ManpowerGroup worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 240,253 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from to in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

MAN traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 576,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

