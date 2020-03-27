UBS Group AG Raises Stake in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 1,606.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,753 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.38% of AVX worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in AVX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AVX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in AVX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 619,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 37,503 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in AVX during the fourth quarter worth $7,360,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AVX during the fourth quarter worth $5,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE AVX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.68. 347,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04. AVX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AVX Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

