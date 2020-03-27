UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.00% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

CGW traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,731. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.