UBS Group AG Raises Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of WRB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 978,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,058. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

