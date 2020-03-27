UBS Group AG Sells 10,312 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of Repligen worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 85,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $2,547,138.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,125 shares of company stock worth $5,039,228. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.55. 631,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,964. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

