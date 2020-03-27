UBS Group AG Sells 14,091 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.33% of Nomad Foods worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maplelane Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 768,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,492,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after buying an additional 616,831 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after buying an additional 302,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 321,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 106,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.07. Nomad Foods Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

