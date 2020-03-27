UBS Group AG Sells 19,754 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Toro worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Toro by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Toro by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

TTC traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,546. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

