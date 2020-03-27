UBS Group AG Sells 7,011 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of Armstrong World Industries worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.74. The company had a trading volume of 414,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.47.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.