UBS Group AG Sells 8,014 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of 58.com worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in 58.com by 735.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in 58.com by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 58.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 58.com in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in 58.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WUBA traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. 95,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,600. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WUBA. China International Capital lowered shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CICC Research lowered shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

