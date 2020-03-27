UBS Group AG Trims Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.67% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. 134,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

