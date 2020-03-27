UBS Group AG Trims Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after acquiring an additional 961,177 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,897,000 after acquiring an additional 277,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 731.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 236,339 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after acquiring an additional 199,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.35. 635,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average is $119.38. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

