UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €24.50 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.18 ($23.47).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.