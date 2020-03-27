UBS Group Reiterates “€8.30” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €8.30 ($9.65) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.75 ($10.17).

Aroundtown stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €4.49 ($5.23). The stock had a trading volume of 4,942,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.27 and its 200 day moving average is €7.58. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.33).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

