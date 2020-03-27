UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,400 ($18.42). UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Polymetal International to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,424.29 ($18.74).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.20. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,393 ($18.32).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

