UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SIG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Shares of SIG stock opened at GBX 28.43 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.90. SIG has a twelve month low of GBX 30.48 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

