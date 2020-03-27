UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Decreased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of UGI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:UGI opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.70. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. UGI’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

