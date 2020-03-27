Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.21.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $183.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.98. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.