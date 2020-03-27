Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $13.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.59. 651,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.98. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,743,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $137,539,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $94,563,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

