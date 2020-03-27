Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,092 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 324.9% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 261,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,265,000 after acquiring an additional 865,865 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,547,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 369,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

RARE traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. 3,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

