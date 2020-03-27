UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.73. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 598.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 265,035 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after acquiring an additional 205,895 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,979 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 260,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

