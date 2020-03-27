Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,574,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.44% of Umpqua worth $134,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Umpqua by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

