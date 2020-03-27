UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Update

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the February 27th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in UniFirst by 67.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of UNF traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.86. 9,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

