Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Short Interest Up 52.7% in March

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,199,300 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the February 27th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.