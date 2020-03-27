Uniper (UN01) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Uniper (ETR: UN01) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2020 – Uniper was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Uniper was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Uniper was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Uniper was given a new €30.50 ($35.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Uniper was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Uniper was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Uniper was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Uniper was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Uniper was given a new €28.50 ($33.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Uniper was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Uniper was given a new €27.30 ($31.74) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Uniper was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

UN01 opened at €23.94 ($27.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €26.85 and a 200-day moving average of €28.56. Uniper SE has a 52-week low of €22.96 ($26.70) and a 52-week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

