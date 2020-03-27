Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, reports.

Shares of UFAB stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

