United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

