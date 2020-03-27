United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,006,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.58% of United Parcel Service worth $586,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,793. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

