United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

NYSE:UPS opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

