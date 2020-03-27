United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the February 27th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $6.85 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 285,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 69,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 71,580 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

