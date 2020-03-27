United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) PT Lowered to $42.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USM. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of NYSE USM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. 5,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,001. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. United States Cellular’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 983,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,625,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,018,000. State Street Corp grew its position in United States Cellular by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.