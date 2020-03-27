United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Laffer Investments

Laffer Investments increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 19,787.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the quarter. Laffer Investments’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,279,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,659,000 after buying an additional 102,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.94. 677,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,311,813. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.77. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

