United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $458,750.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.32. 602,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,581. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.79. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $121.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 83,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,489,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

