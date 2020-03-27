UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $281.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $341.00 to $281.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.14.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $10.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.60. 2,369,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,213,459. The firm has a market cap of $222.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $0. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.