Universa Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $77.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. Universa has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $77.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universa has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.02570837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00193465 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00041019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

