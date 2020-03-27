Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the February 27th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of UUU stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.