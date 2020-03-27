UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0032

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $371,522.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HADAX, Allcoin and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.02582525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00193124 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OTCBTC, BigONE, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

